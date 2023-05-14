This Florida Man Just Broke the Record for Living Underwater
MOVE OVER, SPONGEBOB
A Florida professor has taken living on the water to new depths—by living underwater for 74 days, breaking a new record. University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri has resided at Jules’ Undersea Lodge, the only underwater hotel in the U.S., since March 1, hoping to achieve 100 days submerged in June. It’s part of a mission dubbed Project Neptune 100, which infuses ocean research with educational outreach, according to the Associated Press. At 74 days, Dituri broke the record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization. “The record is a small bump and I really appreciate it,” Dituri told the wire. “I’m honored to have it, but we still have more science to do.” The previous record, held by two Tennessee professors, was just over 73 days in 2014—also at Jules’ Undersea Lodge. The hotel is located at the bottom of a 30-foot lagoon in Key Largo, Florida.