Florida State Coaching Legend Bobby Bowden Dies at 91
G.O.A.T.
Former Florida State Seminoles coach Bobby Bowden, one of the most accomplished head coaches in college football history, has died at age 91, CNN reports. Bowden, who ranks fourth all time in college football Division I wins, transformed the program into a powerhouse as he coached the Seminoles for more than three decades and clinched two national championships. “My father passed away peacefully early this morning with all six of his children and my mother here by his side,” said Bowden’s son, Terry, in a statement. “I couldn’t have asked for a better personal mentor than my father.” Bowden had battled terminal pancreatic cancer and tested positive for COVID-19 last October. Current members of the Seminoles program offered their condolences to Bowden’s family. “Coach Bowden was one of the greatest coaches ever, but more than that he was an incredible man,” said current Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell.