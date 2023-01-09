Florida Cops Nab Woman Accused of Randomly Killing Retiree Couple
‘HORRIFIC MURDER’
Cops in Mount Dora, Florida, have arrested a woman they say randomly killed an elderly couple last month to steal their car. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, has been charged with the murders of Sharon Getman, 80, and Darryl Getman, 83, arrest records show. The Getmans’ bodies were discovered on New Year’s Eve inside a retirement community, shortly after Williams was captured on camera leaving the community in their car. Mount Dora Police Chief Michael Gibson said the killings were “random” and that Williams had no known history in Central Florida besides recent incidents at the same retirement community, including stealing another tenant’s keys and being thrown out by security guards. “We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents,” the couple’s children wrote in a statement. Williams’ arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 30.