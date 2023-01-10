Bolsonaro Discharged From U.S. Hospital Amid Insurrection Drama
‘GRATEFUL’
Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro said Monday he had been discharged from an Orlando hospital after suffering abdominal pain from a previous stabbing. Bolsonaro flew to the United States last month after losing re-election, taking up temporary residency in Florida while spreading false claims of fraud. Earlier on Monday, Bolsonaro’s wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, confirmed on Instagram that he was in a hospital over the weekend under observation with abdominal pain related to a previous stabbing incident in 2018. Hours later, Bolsonaro posted a picture of himself from a hospital bed, claiming he had undergone five surgeries since the stabbing. He said he was discharged from hospital on Sunday – the same day loyalists of the far-right former president raided Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential office. Bolsonaro said he was “grateful for the prayers and messages of prompt recovery.”