Former CIA Officer Sentenced for Leaks

John Kiriakou, a former CIA officer, was sentenced Friday to 30-months in prison after pleading guilty in October for leaking classified information to the press. The 14-year CIA veteran named an undercover agent off the record in an interview with a journalist in 2009. Kiriakou’s lawyers portrayed him as an upstanding citizen who exposed CIA torture of detainees in secret prisons, but the courts were not convinced. The judge in the case said Kiriakou had damaged the agency and even called his sentence, the result of a plea deal, “way too light.” He is the first person in 27 years to be sentenced under the Intelligence Identities Protection Act of 1982.