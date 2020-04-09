Former MLB Star Josh Hamilton Indicted for Allegedly Beating Teen Daughter
Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton has been indicted on one felony charge of injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter accused him of attacking her. The 38-year-old Rangers Hall of Famer, who is currently free on a $30,000 bond after turning himself in, faces between two and 10 years in prison if convicted, the Associated Press reports. The indictment stems from an incident that allegedly happened last fall, when his daughter told police he threw a water bottle at her before throwing her onto a bed, shoving her face into the mattress, and striking her on the legs. The No. 1 draft pick in 1999, Hamilton hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2015, the same year he reportedly admitted to baseball officials that he’d gone on a cocaine binge and suffered a relapse after years of sobriety.