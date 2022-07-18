Read it at KTNV
Four people have died after their planes collided in midair in Las Vegas. The North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed the crash at North Las Vegas Airport on Sunday afternoon, KTNV reported. According to the outlet, the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 “collided” around noon local time Sunday. The Piper PA-46 was readying to land when it hit the Cessna 172, the FAA said. Two people were aboard each plane. The incident is now under investigation.