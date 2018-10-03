French Fugitive Redoine Faid Arrested Months After Prison Break

Redoine Faid, a notorious French gangster who’s been on the run ever since a daring prison break by helicopter in July, has reportedly been arrested. Sources cited by Agence France-Presse on Wednesday confirmed that the legendary robber was taken into custody in Oise. Faid, a bank and armored-car robber who’s developed a cult following in France, was serving a 25-year sentence in connection with a botched robbery that left a policewoman dead when he broke out with the help of several heavily armed men and a helicopter. He had escaped from a different prison in 2013 by blowing his way out with dynamite.