Gavin Newsom Coins Damning Nickname for Bondi

Gavin Newsom unveiled a biting, new nickname for Pam Bondi in a fresh round of potshots at President Trump and his inner circle.

The California governor zeroed in on “Pedophile-protector Pam” after the attorney general’s tense Senate hearing, where she refused to answer questions about Trump’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Pedophile-protector Pam is still refusing to answer questions — and still hiding the Epstein files,” his press account posted Tuesday.

So much for the “most transparent” administration.



Pedophile-protector Pam is still refusing to answer questions — and still hiding the Epstein files. https://t.co/9WWHmL80kO — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 7, 2025

Photos from Bondi’s Senate hearing Tuesday suggest she never intended to seriously engage with the senators. Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst photographed her notes from the hearing, revealing that Bondi reminded herself to simply attack senators, including Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, rather than answer their questions.

The post was shared to Governor Newsom's Press Office's 647,000 followers. X/Governor Newsom Press Office

However, the 59-year-old attorney general’s refusal to deny at the hearing whether there were incriminating photos of Donald Trump in the Epstein files underscored Democrats’ urgency to get the documents released.

Newsom’s team has employed alliterative tactics to troll Trump on his relationship to Epstein before. In September, Newsom mocked Trump’s new rose garden patio as the “Predator Patio.”

The California governor, 57, has previously said he believes Bondi has blocked the release of the Epstein files under the direction of Trump.

Bondi had notes on how she would attack Senator Whitehouse instead of answering his questions. Getty Images

In July, he told reporter Marco Foster, “Pam Bondi doesn’t move without Trump. If she’s fired, she’s the fall person because there’s no question she was directed by Trump to say what she said. Why was she told not to release the files?”

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Bondi’s testimony is the latest example of Republicans stonewalling efforts to get to the bottom of the Epstein files.

Though Trump’s administration claims to be the most “transparent” ever, it has perpetually dodged and delayed releasing the Epstein files, angering both Epstein’s survivors and those who want to see justice on their behalf.

Trump wants the Epstein files to go away, having long dismissed them as a “Democratic hoax” despite allegedly sending Jeffrey Epstein a birthday card featuring a nude female figure and the phrase “may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Newsom previously stated he believes Bondi is under orders from Trump to block the release of the Epstein files. Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel posted, “The transparency I promised is being delivered by this FBI,” and his post was hit with a Community Note pointing out the administration has not yet released the Epstein files.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has delayed swearing in Arizona Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, who would be the final signature needed to bring a petition to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act on the House floor, though he denies the delay is related to the Epstein files.

Newsom’s skewering of Bondi comes as he lobbed fresh attacks on others in the MAGA administration.