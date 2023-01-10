George Santos: Give Me More Time to Address All My Lies
CAN’T WAIT
Less than three days after being sworn in as a congressman, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is already facing an ethics complaint from his colleagues. Democratic New York Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman have asked the House Ethics Committee to look into Santos’ “perplexing” financial disclosure reports, noting that “revelations about his biography” suggest he lacks the “integrity” expected from House members. Santos has been caught telling lies about everything from his work history and ethnic identity to his family background since he was elected to represent New York’s third congressional district. Asked for comment Tuesday, Santos told reporters, “Look I’ve already said I’ll be addressing the media in a short time. So I would appreciate you guys give that time and we’ll be talking to all of you guys soon.” He added that he had “done nothing unethical.” Republican leaders, meanwhile, seemed to not want to make a big deal out of the fiasco. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told reporters on Tuesday the matter is “being handled internally” and that “we’re going to have to sit down and talk to him about it.”