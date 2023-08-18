George Santos Thinks ‘Most People’ Lie on Their Résumé Like Him
‘INSECURITIES’
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) once again brushed off the scandal surrounding his serial lies, claiming in a Friday interview that most people lie on their résumés. Speaking to Fox 5 New York, he claimed people still would’ve voted for him even if the false credentials weren’t listed. “Those are insecurities,” he said about the résumé lies. “A lot of people have insecurities. …Most people lie on their résumés.” Then, one of the anchors, who was clearly unenthused about Santos’ appearance, accused him of “lying about everything.” “That’s not true,” Santos said, stumbling over the truth of his mother’s death and refusing to address calls for him to resign. “I want to be judged by the people who elected me.” Santos has been accused of lying about almost everything on his résumé—from his work as a high-flying banker to his education—as well as his Jewish ancestry, his mother’s 9/11-related death, and even his volleyball skills. In May, he was charged for wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to Congress.