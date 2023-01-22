Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Photo of Prince Andrew With Virginia Giuffre Is a ‘Fake’
UNREAL
Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell claims the image featuring Virginia Giuffre and British royal Prince Andrew is a fraud, declaring she didn’t “believe it’s real for a second,” according to clips from an August interview from prison with journalist Daphne Barak. The disturbing image, allegedly taken at a London townhouse in 2001, transformed into a sexual assault lawsuit and eventual settlement in which Giuffre received a lump sum from the prince reported to be as high as £3 million. “It’s a fake,” Maxwell said, in further comments published by The Guardian. “There’s never been an original and further there is no photograph. I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.” Meanwhile, the disgraced Duke of York is reportedly looking to overturn the arrangement, per reporting by The Daily Beast’s Royalist. “Andrew was represented by experienced, top flight (not to mention expensive) lawyers,” tweeted attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents some of the dozens of women victimized by Epstein and Maxwell. “Judges will not allow parties ably represented by counsel to welch on deals.”