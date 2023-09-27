Girl, 15, Stabbed to Death After Rejecting Flowers From Boy in South London
A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death with a machete in Croydon, south London, while traveling to school. According to the Daily Mail, a teenage boy, 17, allegedly attacked her after she refused to go out with him and rejected his gift of flowers. The paper reported that the boy was arrested in New Addington on Wednesday morning, shortly after the attack. Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain told journalists that officers are not searching for any other suspects in the stabbing. A witness, who identified herself as Bridget, said she saw a bus driver and a woman trying to resuscitate the girl on the sidewalk before emergency services arrived. London Mayor Sadiq Khan stated he was “absolutely heartbroken” by the killing and told Greatest Hits Radio: “I promise to continue working day and night to end the scourge of knife crime in our city.”