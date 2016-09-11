CHEAT SHEET
    Giuliani: ‘Anything is Legal’ in War

    NOPE

    Asawin Suebsaeng

    White House Reporter

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    On This Week on Sunday morning, former New York City mayor and Donald Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani defended the Republican presidential nominee’s recurring talking point that the United States should have “taken the oil” from Iraq during the war.

    “Of course,” Giuliani said to host George Stephanopoulos, responding to the ABC host questioning the legality of such a move. “Until the war is over, anything is legal.”

    (That is not true.)

    Trump has faced criticism during this campaign for making multiple controversial statements on how the U.S. should conduct itself during war, including calls for going after the (possibly innocent) families of Muslim terrorists and institutionalizing torture more extreme than waterboarding.

