GOP Rep. Mike Rogers Says He’s Got COVID-19
RISING TREND
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) shared on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician and am currently self-isolating,” Rogers wrote on Twitter. “I am experiencing mild symptoms but otherwise I am in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to work soon.” Rogers is the 49th member of Congress to contract COVID-19, according to CNN’s count. He’s the third member of the House to announce a positive test result in the past week after Reps. Ken Calvert and Joe Wilson—both Republicans. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) also revealed in the past week he’d tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.
Rogers didn’t speak or vote at the House on Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi belatedly enacted a rule this week that House members must wear masks at the podium and can’t remove them when they speak. Meanwhile coronavirus cases and deaths hit a new record in the U.S. on Wednesday.