‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Will Be No More After Next Week’s Finale
It’s the cancellation heard all around the Upper East Side. HBO Max’s Gossip Girl revival has taken its last breath, with the streamer canceling the show just ahead of its season two finale on Jan. 26. That episode will now be the series finale. “So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max,” showrunner Josh Safran said in a statement. The series first premiered in July 2021, with HBO Max saying it was its strongest debut for a series at the time. In the past year, HBO Max has gone through significant upheaval as Warner Bros. Discovery seeks to cut costs and pivot the streamer, with several series canceled (even having their renewals snatched away, in the case of Minx) and projects such as Batgirl shafted post-production.