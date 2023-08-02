Grand Canyon Bus Crash Leaves 1 Dead, Dozens of Others Injured

CHEAT SHEET
One person was killed and over 50 others were hurt when a bus rolled over close to the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Tuesday, authorities said. A total of 57 people were injured in the incident in Grand Canyon West shortly before 10 a.m., including eight who had to be flown to hospitals, according to a Hualapai Emergency Operations news release. The crash unfolded inside the Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal 1, the statement added. The precise details of how the rollover happened have not yet been disclosed. “The Hualapai Nation Police Dept and Arizona DPS are handling the fatality investigation,” the release said. The deceased individual has not been named.