Charges Dropped Against Wealthy Magazine Publisher Accused of Molesting Teen Relative
INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE
Jason Binn, a wealthy New York socialite and magazine publisher who was accused of groping a teenage relative this year, no longer faces charges after authorities determined there was insufficient evidence, Page Six reported and Binn confirmed in a text. The alleged incident took place in February, where cops said he groped a 16-year-old girl’s butt outside a SoHo restaurant. Binn, 54, denied the allegations from the jump, telling The Daily Beast it was an effort drummed up by his ex-wife as part of a “sad, bitter divorce.” He said he “sadly fell prey” to his former wife, Haley Lieberman, and that divorce proceedings were still ongoing as of June, when he was arrested in Manhattan on charges forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree sexual abuse. “Any of us can become unknowing victims; based on peoples [sic] jealousies and vindictiveness and money,” he said in June. Binn, a father of three, is one of three founders of DuJour Media, a print and digital luxury lifestyle publishing brand. He’s known in New York City for throwing lavish parties that have drawn out celebrities such as Kanye West and the Kardashians, and is worth an estimated $50 million.