    Hallie Jackson Moves to Streaming in MSNBC Shakeup

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Anchor Hallie Jackson is moving from her daytime program and expanding her streaming exclusive show as part of a major shakeup at MSNBC. Jackson had been anchoring the 3 p.m. weekday slot but will now carry 5 to 7 p.m. with Hallie Jackson NOW on the NBC News Now streaming platform, the network announced. Around 75 NBC News and MSNBC employees were also laid off this week, just a day after NBC News president Noah Oppenheim announced he was stepping down. The NBC News guild responded to the layoffs with a promise to fight to reinstate the laid off employees, who the guild claimed were fired “abruptly and illegally” in a statement Friday.

