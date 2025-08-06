Hands Off Sydney Sweeney!

You’ve almost certainly seen the commercial by this point. There’s the doe-eyed Hollywood starlet posing coquettishly in various double denim, triple denim, all-of-the-denim-layered (but still somehow semi-naked) ensembles. Then there’s the tag line: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

Wink wink!

In case you missed the point, a second ad explains that, “jeans are handed down from parents to children.”

WINK WINK!

Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle. American Eagle

Let’s break it down. Jeans equals genes equals discredited race science equals the current “let’s hear it for white people” movement we’re being forced to endure by our master race administration—or something.

Sweeney, 27, is a blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress who stars in several popular movies and television programs I have not seen. She’s beautiful in that traditional all-American way we associate with dairy farms and beauty pageant runner-ups. Were Leni Riefenstahl casting for the good wife waiting for her Aryan hero to return from the front, she would have booked Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It’s not that I’m equating Sweeney to those purveyors of eugenics. I’m just saying, in today’s political climate, when the pretty white girl starts talking about her terrific genetics, it’s going to raise some eyebrows.

But even though we’re currently living in the worst Sound of Music reboot, I don’t know that folks are doing themselves any favors by pointing their fingers at the prettiest Von Trapp family singer. Sweeney is, apparently, a registered Republican but to suggest, as some have, that American Eagle is advertising eugenics as much as mass market fashion strikes a discordant note with me.

Now, was stoking outrage the plan all along? I have no idea, but, as always, all publicity is good publicity. The bottom line is the bottom line. After President Trump found out about the commercial and (more importantly) Sweeney’s apparent political affiliation, he cheered on the spot, calling it “the HOTTEST ad out there” on his social media account.

According to the New York Times, American Eagle’s stock price soared—eagle-like, presumably—over twenty percent the day of Trump’s endorsement, before coming back down to Earth the following day.

Until about two minutes ago, I had next to no idea who Sydney Sweeney even was, so this isn’t me going to bat for some actress who has otherwise been selling her used bathwater in recent months. Nor am I defending a store I have only seen empty in dying shopping malls. If I’m upset—and yes, I’m a little upset; who isn’t these days?—it’s that we keep doing this same stupid cha-cha-cha over and over. Kendall Jenner tries to give a cop a Pepsi during the summer of BLM. Bud Light sends a personalized can of beer to a trans influencer. Superman (which I am excellent in, by the way), says caring for people is punk rock and suddenly America’s favorite Boy Scout is too woke for Ben Shapiro.

Again, controversy sells. But today though, I don’t mean that brands are courting it as much as influencers and shock jocks on both sides are peering into every conceivable tea leaf to find offense. To rally their troops. To claim a scalp—any scalp. Sydney Sweeney drops a commercial and it’s fascist propaganda, but Abercrombie & Fitch, a brand who in years past has been skewered for its own, shall we say, narrow body image promotion, releases a commercial featuring a woman of a certain weight and gets praised to high heaven for appealing to “real people.”

A billboard featuring actress Sydney Sweeney is seen outside an American Eagle store on August 1, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

And never mind that a few months ago, Sweeney herself was getting skewered on social media over her bikini photos. “She needs to lose a few pounds from the middle,” was one comment. So, is she not a real person who ought to be celebrated for having a real, human body? Apparently not. She’s a fat slob to the MAGA base when they pre-judge her Hollywood liberal leanings, and a rootin’ tootin’ angel sent straight from our heavenly Cabela’s when they believe her politics skew towards them after all.

Is Sweeney even a MAGA chick? Unclear. Photos taken—and that later leaked online to much consternation—during her mother’s 60th birthday party back in 2022 showed attendants wearing “Make 60 Great Again” and “Blue Lives Matter” gear, which Sweeney said came from an LA-based, gay-pride-marching friend of her mom’s who brought the merch as a joke.

First Lady Melania Trump smiles at President Donald Trump as he dons his trademark red "Make America Great Again" hat before greeting members of the military and their families on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 4, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Is that true? I don’t know and, to quote a former leading man speaking to a former dishy leading lady, I don’t give a damn.

(Sweeney herself addressed frustration with the incident: “People are so fast to build someone up, and then they love tearing them down,” she said later in an interview with Variety. “And it’s so fascinating to see.... All of a sudden, I’m not a human anymore.”)

I’ve never been one to tell people where to focus their ire. You want to be mad at Sydney Sweeney and a store that nobody shops at? Feel free. But it seems to me that allowing yourself to get worked up over something which matters not even a little bit might deplete you of the energy needed to fight for things which do.

We are a dismal people, no doubt, replete with the miseries of the day. Why add to those miseries unless you are getting something in exchange? Well, what is it you’re getting? Delicious, delicious outrage. You’re getting another person to declare an enemy of all that is good and right.

Sydney Sweeney blows a kiss to photographers on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Like all cultural war nonsense, this will die down in a few days. Sydney Sweeney will go back to starring in whatever she stars in, American Eagle will continue to tout its wares and fans of celebrity outrage will surely not have to wait long before something says or does something that threatens to throw the pop culture planet off its axis.

In the meantime, I’m cool with my Levi 501s until it turns out that Levi Strauss had some questionable opinions about gold miners or something. In conclusion, everything is stupid.