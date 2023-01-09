Harvey Weinstein Rape Sentencing Delayed as Defense Seeks New Trial in L.A.
REPRIEVE?
A Los Angeles judge on Monday delayed the sentencing of Harvey Weinstein, the toppled Hollywood titan who was found guilty last month of raping a woman in 2013. In December, a jury convicted the 70-year-old of forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by a foreign object, and forcible rape after a lengthy trial in which prosecutors accused Weinstein of a pattern of predatory behavior. But on Monday, Judge Lisa Lench delayed the sentencing—where Weinstein was set to face a maximum of 18 years in prison—until Feb. 23. The ruling came after Weinstein defense lawyers indicated they planned to file a motion for a new trial. Weinstein is already facing a 23-year prison sentence for a similar conviction in New York, though he is appealing that case.