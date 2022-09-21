Hawaii Teen’s Horror Kidnap Ordeal Revealed in Court Documents
TERRIFYING
Disturbing details of a Hawaii teen’s harrowing kidnap ordeal have been revealed as police allege the suspect was armed with zip ties, made his victim smoke crystal meth multiple times, and shackled her to a bus. Court documents obtained by Hawaii News Now allege that 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi approached 15-year-old Mikella DeBina and her boyfriend at knifepoint on Friday night, demanding money and their cellphones. Mahi then allegedly told DeBina to tie her boyfriend’s arms and legs with zip ties and tape, warning her that if he got away, “she would die.” Mahi then allegedly abducted DeBina, according to the documents, and destroyed her phone. Mahi then allegedly sexually assaulted DeBina and “forced her to smoke crystal meth at least twice.” When the pair arrived at Mahi’s property in the town of Hilo, he allegedly shackled her to a yellow bus situated behind the main house with a “brown fabric cuff” on her ankle. Police said that the next day, DeBina convinced Mahi to take her to a local cafe, Cafe Pesto, to eat. That’s where good Samaritans Kori Takaki and Bridge Hartman recognized DeBina from an AMBER alert, noticed her distress, and “ripped her away.” Witnesses told police that Mahi insisted the victim was his daughter. Court documents said police were able to locate Mahi shortly after and a search of his vehicle and property revealed the evidence to support DeBina’s allegations. Mahi is set to appear in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.