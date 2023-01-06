WATCH: Lava Flows as Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts—Again
The Kilauea volcano on the southeastern shore of Hawaii’s Big Island resumed its eruption on Thursday after a month-long pause, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the eruptive activity began around 4:30 p.m. after a fissure opened, allowing the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory to detect a glow within Halemaumau crater in the volcano’s summit caldera. Webcam imagery later shared by officials showed visible lava flows on the surface of the crater floor. Researchers raised an alert level from “watch” to “warning” in response. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency noted that the activity was confined entirely within the bounds of the volcano’s national park, and that it did not yet threaten residential communities. Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes on the planet, last began spewing molten rock in early December alongside its larger neighbor, Mauna Loa. The simultaneous eruptions lasted roughly two weeks before both volcanoes went quiet on Dec. 13, 2022.