CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
High School Teacher Faces up to 100 Student Sex Charges
SHOCKING
Read it at WRAL
A high school teacher from North Carolina accused of having sex with multiple students is facing up to 100 charges, authorities say. Denny Dalton was a teacher at Triton High School in Erwin, Harnett County, but resigned immediately after being asked about the alleged offenses. The charges he faces include 44 counts of sexual activities with a student and 47 counts of “indecent liberties” with a student. According to court documents reported by WRAL, at least five of his alleged victims were between 13 and 16 years old. Dalton is in detention after bail was set at $970,000.