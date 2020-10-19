Hiker Found in Zion National Park Went Without Food for Almost Two Weeks
NIGHTMARE
Holly Courtier, the missing hiker found Sunday in Utah’s Zion National Park after 13 days, went without food the entire time, according to daughter Kailey Chambers. Chambers said she had seen Courtier in person and that her mother is working on hydrating, recovering, and regaining her strength. “Early in her trip into Zion, she injured her head on a tree. She was very disoriented as a result and thankfully ended up near a water source—a river bed,” Chambers said in a statement. “She thought her best chance of survival was to stay next to a water source.” Courtier, a resident of the Los Angeles suburb of Woodland Hills, was too weak and disoriented to actively seek help, and thus went hungry the entire time she was lost. “She told me she was so dehydrated she couldn’t open her mouth,” Chambers said.