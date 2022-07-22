Hillary Clinton’s Name Removed from Edited Vanity Fair Cover at Ivana Trump’s Funeral
CUT OUT
Photos taken at Ivana Trump’s funeral Wednesday show the memorial featured her Vanity Fair cover that was seemingly edited to slash Hillary Clinton’s name when compared to the May 1992 original magazine, the Daily Mail reports. In the pictures published by the New York Post and People, the magazine cover, with a headline that reads ‘Ivana Be a Star!’ can be seen displayed near the socialite’s church altar. That cover appears to have edited out a smaller headline below covergirl Ivana with Hillary Clinton’s name above text that read ‘Will she get to the White House with Bill or without him?’ The most likely reason for the missing headline was photoshop, Vanity Fair told the Daily Mail, but the magazine couldn’t rule out the possibility that they sent subscribers a version without Hillary Clinton’s name. Ivana, 73, died last week after a deadly fall in her New York City townhouse.