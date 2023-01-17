Homophobe Attacks Chicago Pub With a Hammer During Happy Hour, Cops Say
‘DISCONCERTING’
A Chicago pub owned by a gay couple was vandalized Monday night in a suspected homophobic attack. A man allegedly followed two customers going to R Public House during happy hour on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and began hurling gay slurs at them. After being told to leave the restaurant, the man allegedly pulled out a hammer, smashed the glass on the restaurant’s front door, and then ran off. Some customers fled the restaurant, fearing the sounds of the glass shattering were gunshots. One of the restaurant’s owners, Renee Labrana, called the incident “frustrating and disconcerting” because “there’s people that hate you out there just for who you love.” Her spouse and the restaurant’s co-owner, Sandra Carter, said they were not afraid, however, and pointed out they have the rest of the community for support.