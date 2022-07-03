Houston Drive-By Shooting Leaves 5-Year-Old Dead, 8-Year-Old Injured
SENSELESS VIOLENCE
A drive-by shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday left a 5-year-old dead and an 8-year-old injured in Houston, Texas. When police officers arrived at the scene—an intersection in the northern part of the city—they learned that two children with gunshot wounds had arrived at a nearby hospital. At a press conference, Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said that witnesses later explained that a woman driving with her two children had stopped at the intersection when a dark vehicle passed by and two suspects fired into the mom’s car. Suspects fired multiple shots and hit both children, after which the mom immediately drove to the hospital. The 8-year-old child is expected to recover, Hatcher said. Officers do not yet know whether the mom’s vehicle was the intended target, nor do they have a motive or suspect descriptions.