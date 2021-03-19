Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Faces Four More Sexual Assault Lawsuits
‘DISTURBING PATTERN’
Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Houston Texans, faces four more sexual assault lawsuits in addition to the three that were filed earlier this week, ESPN reports. A total of seven lawsuits, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, allege Watson sexually assaulted several Houston area massage therapists. “Watson’s behavior is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women,” one of the most recent lawsuits reads. One of the suits accuses Watson of forcible kissing, while three other lawsuits accuse him of inappropriate contact. On Friday, David Mulugheta, Watson’s agent, tweeted out a statement that read: “Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth.” The NFL has announced they will conduct an internal investigation into the matter, the Houston Texans announced Friday.