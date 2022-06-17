CHEAT SHEET
Human Remains Found in Brazil Identified as British Journalist Dom Phillips
After recovering the human remains of two people in the Amazon rainforest on Wednesday, Brazilian federal investigators identified one of them as missing British journalist Dom Phillips on Friday, the Associated Press reports. Phillips, 57, and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41, went missing in the Amazon on June 5, and police arrested two Brazilian brothers this week after one confessed to killing them with a gun. Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, led police deep into the rainforest to recover the bodies Wednesday, where they successfully found the remains of two people. Police still have not identified the second body, though it is thought to belong to Pereira.