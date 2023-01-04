Idaho Murders Suspect’s Jail Time ‘Uneventful,’ Warden Says
‘ALL NORMAL’
The warden of a Pennsylvania jail says the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students had an “uneventful” time in custody, contradicting claims made by another inmate. A report from DailyMail.com cited another detainee at the Monroe County Correctional Facility alleging that Bryan Kohberger, 28, had taunted guards and attempted to expose himself. But warden Garry Haidle told the Idaho Statesman that Kohberger’s “confinement at the Monroe County Correctional Facility was uneventful,” adding that “all normal policies and procedures have been followed” since Kohberger’s arrest last Friday. Haidle also said Kohberger was on suicide watch. Kohberger has been charged with killing Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, along with Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, who were found stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13.