Omar Hits Back After McCarthy Pledges to Take Her Off Committees
‘FEAR AND HATE’
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) pushed back against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following his pledge to remove her from committee assignments if he were to become speaker. On Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, the Republican said he’d remove Omar along with Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff (D-CA) from their committees. “Congresswoman Omar, her antisemitic comments that have gone forward, we’re not going to allow her to be on Foreign Affairs,” McCarthy said, referring to Omar’s criticisms of Israel’s actions with Palestine. In her statement, Oma said that the Republican Party has “made it their mission” to target her via “fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and racism,” inciting death threats and plots against her and her family. “McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred—including threatening to strip me from my committee—does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with,” Omar said. “It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis. What it does is gin up fear and hate against Somali Americans and anyone who shares my identity, and further divide us along racial and ethnic lines.”