    India Reconsiders Gay Sex Ban

    Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters

    A day after India’s highest court reinstated a law criminalizing gay sex, the Indian government is looking into restoring a 2009 Delhi High Court order that decriminalized the act. The law in question, Section 377, is a 153-year-old remnant of Britain's Victorian-era colonial system, which considered gay relationships an “unnatural offense” and carried a 10-year jail sentence. India's finance minister, P. Chidambaram, said Wednesday's ruling takes India “back to 1860,” while Law Minister Kapil Sibal promised “all options were being considered” to restore the 2009 decriminalization.

