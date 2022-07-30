CHEAT SHEET
Indiana Senate Votes to Ban Almost All Abortions
The Republican-controlled Indiana state Senate passed a near-total abortion ban on Saturday, voting 26-20 t0 send the bill on to the state House. The bill would outlaw all abortions after conception, with exceptions only for rape and incest—and in those cases only with a notarized affidavit. GOP lawmakers tried to strip the minor exceptions, but an amendment to do so failed Thursday. Half of the votes against the bill were Republican, including Sen. Vaneta Becker, who told the Associated Press it is unnecessarily restrictive, pointing to the fact that only eight members of the body are women. “Women deserve to have us protect their lives and free will. Senate Bill 1 destroys both. Shame on us for doing this,” Becker said.