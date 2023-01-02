Invitation to Masters Tournament Sent to Wrong Scott Stallings

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Pro golfer Scott Stallings says his invitation to the Masters was accidentally sent to a guy by the same name who also has a wife called Jennifer. The PGA’s Scott tweeted that he had been checking the mailbox five times a day for his official invite when he got a DM from his namesake. “I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I’m 💯 sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! No where near your level,” he wrote. “It's a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend,” he added. “I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife’s names and geographical location.”