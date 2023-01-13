Iowa County Supervisor’s Wife Charged With Voter Fraud Plot to Help Hubby
SNEAKY!
An Iowa woman has been charged with more than 50 counts related to voter fraud after she allegedly led an elaborate scheme to help her husband get elected as county supervisor. The Department of Justice announced the charges Thursday, saying Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, submitted or coaxed others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots that contained false information—with her sometimes signing and submitting ballots on behalf of others. Phuong Taylor’s efforts were initially unsuccessful, as her husband, Jeremy Taylor, lost a primary to become a state senator in a June 2020 primary, but he later won an election to become the supervisor of Woodbury County—home to Sioux City—that November. The feds say Phuong Taylor faces up to five years in prison for each count of fraud if convicted.