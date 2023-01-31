Iran Jails Young Couple in Viral Dancing Video for 10+ Years
‘SPREADING CORRUPTION AND VICE’
A young couple in Iran have each been sentenced to over 10 years in jail after sharing a video of themselves dancing together in Tehran, a human rights organization said Tuesday. Astiyazh Haghighi and her fiancé Amir-Mohammad Ahmadi, both in their early 20s, were detained on Nov. 1 after the video was published. The clip shot in front of the Iranian capital’s Freedom Tower showed Haghighi dancing without a hijab. The pair were charged with “spreading corruption and vice” and other offenses, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). They have each been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison and have been given a two-year bans from using the internet or leaving the country, HRANA reports.