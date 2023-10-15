Israeli President Shows Alleged Hamas Torture Manual in CNN Interview
‘INFRASTRUCTURE OF TERROR’
Israeli President Isaac Herzog defended his country’s expected counteroffensive against Hamas during a CNN interview on Sunday, saying Israel needed to rid Palestine of Hamas’ “infrastructure of terror.” Herzog held up copies of manifestos he said were found on the bodies of terrorists who killed hundreds of people over the last week, saying they included instructions on how to torture people and to take hostages. “Who are these hostages?” Herzog said. “Babies, pregnant women, elderly people with dementia, even with caretakers, families, innocent civilians, from 36 nations—people were killed or abducted from 36 nations.” Herzog’s comments came two days after NBC News reported on documents found on Hamas terrorists that gave instructions on what Israeli buildings to target, including orders to “kills [sic] as many people as possible.”