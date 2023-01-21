Ivana Trump Left $1M Condo and Dog to Her Nanny

Read it at New York Post
Ivana Trump, who died last year in a fall, left a million-dollar Miami condo and her dog Tiger to her ex-nanny and assistant—and almost everything else to her children. Donald Trump, her ex-husband, does not get a dime under her will, although she is buried on his golf course. Most of her clothing is going to charity—except her furs and jewelry, which she dictated should be sold and the money given to her kids. The ex-nanny, Susanna Dorothy Curry, who was described in the will as “her friend,” worked for the family for years.