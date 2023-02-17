Suspect in L.A. Synagogue Shootings Charged With Federal Hate Crimes
‘ON EDGE’
A man was charged with federal hate crimes Friday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men this week in Los Angeles, California. Both victims survived the attacks, which occurred on Wednesday and Thursday outside of local synagogues. The charges came after Los Angeles police said Thursday they were investigating the shootings as hate crimes following the arrest of Jaime Tran that evening. Police say he admitted to searching for kosher grocery stores on Yelp prior to the shootings. The Los Angeles Times also reported that Tran has a history of making antisemitic statements—having previously emailed former classmates describing Jewish people as “primitive.” “For the last two days, the community has been on edge and continues to be on edge, even with the arrest of a suspect,” Ariella Loewenstein, deputy regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles, told the Times.