Boebert’s Ex Says He Skipped Restraining Order Hearing to Smoke ‘Some Steers’
SHAMELESS
Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), skipped out on a court hearing Thursday morning regarding a restraining order filed against him by his ex-wife after a series of dramatic incidents. Jayson, who has said the restraining order request is a ploy by Lauren to justify moving to a new congressional district for the 2024 election, told Westword that he skipped court to smoke “some steers” for dinner tonight with his son and grandson. “I have a brine made up this morning,” he said. Jayson, who’s facing criminal charges for allegedly abusing his son, appears to want his ex-wife to drop the restraining order entirely. He told Westword that he’s “unsure of Lauren’s thought process” behind seeking legal action, but said he hopes she will “be led by the Holy Spirit” and will “put our anguish aside and come to a common ground that is in the best interest of our children.” In the meantime, a Colorado judge said Jayson won’t be punished with skipping out on court because he was never directly served with a temporary restraining order. A make-up hearing has been scheduled for March 4.