Studios, Networks Drop Publicist Peggy Siegal Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties: Report
Studios and networks have cut ties with publicist Peggy Siegal following reports that she used her connections to get accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein into high-profile Hollywood events, Variety reports. Siegal was reportedly fired from Netflix’s Emmy campaign, and was dismissed from working on Annapurna Pictures’ Where’d You Go, Bernadette? movie premiere. Sources also said FX Network would no longer use her for “promotional duties and tastemaker events.” Siegal did not not respond to Variety’s requests for comment. According to the The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter, Siegal accepted money from Epstein while she facilitated his return to society after he pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a minor in 2008.