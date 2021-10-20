Treat Yourself to a New Luxe Sweater or Cardigan Just in Time for Fall—They Are 15% Off
Sweater Weather
If you’ve been looking for a sign to splurge, this is it. Jenni Kayne boasts a curated collection of luxurious versions of high-end staples like dresses, sweaters, jackets, and even footwear. From now until 11/15, you can save 15% sitewide by using the code DAILY15 at checkout. Come on—you deserve it!
Stay cozy with this soft and lightweight cardigan made from pure cashmere. It’s just the right amount of oversized, making it an excellent option for layering.
Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan
This fisherman sweater will become your new wear-everywhere piece. Available in eight timeless, neutral colors, it’s versatile enough for a casual denim pairing or dressed up for days in the office.
Cashmere Fisherman Sweater
Whether you are hitting the town with a few good friends or spending a romantic evening with a significant other, this fluffy, chunky sweater (made with alpaca and merino wool) is up to the job of keeping you stylish and warm.
Alpaca Cocoon Crewneck
