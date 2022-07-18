Jennifer Lopez Wore Zuhair Murad and Vintage for Her Wedding to Ben Affleck
GOOD LUCK
Seventeen years after breaking off their first engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a Las Vegas chapel over the weekend. Lopez, who announced via her newsletter that she’s legally changing her name to Jennifer Affleck, rang in her big day by wearing two dresses: the first, for the ceremony, was a long-sleeve, corseted wedding dress by the designer Zuhair Murad, while the second, a simple, sleeveless frock, she described in her newsletter as “a dress from an old movie.”
“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” Lopez gushed in her newsletter. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for.”