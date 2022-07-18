CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Jennifer Lopez Wore Zuhair Murad and Vintage for Her Wedding to Ben Affleck

    GOOD LUCK

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

    Rich Fury/WireImage

    Seventeen years after breaking off their first engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a Las Vegas chapel over the weekend. Lopez, who announced via her newsletter that she’s legally changing her name to Jennifer Affleck, rang in her big day by wearing two dresses: the first, for the ceremony, was a long-sleeve, corseted wedding dress by the designer Zuhair Murad, while the second, a simple, sleeveless frock, she described in her newsletter as “a dress from an old movie.”

    “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” Lopez gushed in her newsletter. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for.”

    Read it at The Daily Mail