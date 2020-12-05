Jeremih Out of the Hospital, Recovering From Near-Death COVID-19 Case
ON THE MEND
It appears Jeremih is on the mend. On Saturday, TMZ reported that the R&B singer has left Northwestern Memorial Hospital after suffering a severe case of COVID-19 that his family said “viciously attacked his body.” By the time news broke that Jeremih was sick, he was already in the ICU on a ventilator.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life,” the singer told TMZ. “I will be forever grateful... I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support.”
All three artists Jeremih shouted out have been rallying their fans for support and prayers on his behalf—and Chance The Rapper and Diddy also worked to connect the singer with the best possible care. As a member of his management team, Adam Smith, revealed in a recent interview on The Kenny Burns Show, Diddy went so far as to connect the singer with his medical team at UCLA. “This is a new disease,” Smith said, “and you can’t have too much information.”