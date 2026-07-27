Jessica Simpson’s Ex Backs Out of Golf Tournament After Arrest

Roxette, the Swedish pop duo that rose to fame in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, canceled its 40th anniversary North American tour due to “logistics and hugely increased touring costs.” The band’s official Instagram account posted: “This decision was made by Live Nation USA, which they probably based on their own calculations. I hope we can play for our fab fans in the USA and Canada at some point in the near future.” The band’s biggest hit, “It Must Have Been Love,” was released in 1987 but became wildly popular in 1990 after it was featured in the iconic romantic comedy Pretty Woman. Roxette was originally made up of Per Gessle and Marie Fredriksson. Fredriksson died of a brain tumor in 2019 and Swedish singer Lena Philipsson joined the duo in 2024. Fourteen shows slated for September and October were pulled in cities including Toronto, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles.
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- 1Swedish Pop Duo Axes Anniversary Tour Over Soaring CostsNO ENCOREThe band known for “It Must Have Been Love” canceled shows in 14 North American cities.
- 2Former NFL Player Gets Deported by ICECOUNT THE COLTS OUTHe made history as the first Kenyan to play in the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts.
Shop with ScoutedThis Bronzer Balm Is Like Eight Hours of Sleep in a JarGOLDEN HOURFinally, a mature-skin-friendly bronzer that actually stays put past noon.
- 3Circus Performer Struck With Arrow in Freak AccidentSHOWSTOPPERA crossbow sharpshooting routine went wrong when a performer’s arrow struck her colleague.
- 4Jessica Simpson’s Ex Backs Out of Tournament After ArrestIN THE ROUGHThe former Dallas Cowboy pulled out of a public event after he was arrested last week.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 5TikTok Star Battling Alzheimer’s Dies at 49GUT-WRENCHINGRebecca Luna chose to end her life on her own terms.
- 6Space Needle Daredevils Pull Off Wild Parachute EscapeJAW-DROPPINGPolice are still searching for the two BASE jumpers.
- 7The Odyssey’s Epic Tale of Box Office Domination ContinuesSMOOTH SAILINGChristopher Nolan’s sweeping tale made bank on its second weekend.
- 8‘American Horror Story’ Star Ties the Knot With Fellow ActorA-LIST WEDDINGEmma Roberts said “I do” in Idaho.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 9North Carolina Woman Vanishes During Caribbean VacationMISSING IN PARADISEHer husband is asking followers on Facebook for help.
- 10Lt. Gov. Accused in Sweeping Bribery SchemeBRIBERY BOMBSHELLProsecutors say the Democratic official accepted campaign donations in exchange for helping advance a COVID-19 testing contract.
A former NFL player has been deported from the United States. Daniel Ogama Adongo, 37, was removed from the country on June 20 after ICE alleged he had overstayed a visa that expired in 2016, NBC News reported Sunday. The athlete had retired from the league a year earlier, according to the outlet. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Adongo made history as the first Kenyan to play in the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2013. In March, an immigration judge ordered his removal. Before that, Adongo had amassed a string of criminal offenses, according to ICE, including a 2020 conviction for misdemeanor criminal mischief resulting in property damage. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, NBC News reported. The Indianapolis Star reported that Adongo’s attorneys and others have suggested the former athlete may have sustained a traumatic brain injury during his football—and earlier rugby—career.
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Finding the right bronzer can be surprisingly tricky… especially if you have mature, dry, or fair skin. Many powder formulas are too matte, settling into (and even emphasizing) fine lines, texture, and pores, while creams and liquids tend to lack the staying power to make them worth applying in the first place. Even if your goal isn’t to look more tan, the right bronzer can make a huge difference in your complexion. A good formula adds warmth back into the skin, creates subtle definition without the harshness of contour, and gives you a healthy, well-rested glow (even if you definitely did not get eight hours of sleep).
Summer Fridays’ skincare-powered Bronzer Butter Balm hits the sweet spot between a cream and a powder bronzer, delivering an ultra-forgiving, endlessly buildable wash of color that nourishes the skin while softly blurring texture. In other words, if bronzer has always intimidated you (or you’ve been burned by chalky powders, muddy shades, or creams that disappear before noon), this buttery formula will make you rethink the category.
Unlike most balms, creams, and liquids, Bronzer Butter Balm stays put for up to 12 hours, which is a rarity outside the world of powders and long-wearing matte formulas. It’s made with an innovative emulsion technology that melts effortlessly into the skin before self-setting for all-day wear. You get plenty of time to blend and perfect, but when it’s set, it truly stays put, which is a huge plus for summer heat waves and humidity.
Available in six shades, the Bronzer Butter Balm is infused with a cocktail of skincare ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, and essential fatty acids, to help plump the appearance of fine lines, smooth the appearance of skin texture, and lock in moisture. It’s also packed with shea, mango seed, and illipe butters, giving it a velvety, second-skin finish that never feels greasy or heavy. If you’re into low-maintenance makeup that’s basically impossible to mess up, this is the fuss-free bronzer of your dreams. There’s no streaking, no patchiness, and no orange surprises that require an instant double cleanse to correct.
A circus performer was airlifted to the hospital after a terrifying mishap sent an arrow into his neck during a live performance. The freak accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday during a crossbow sharp-shooting act performed by Ana Daza Tavera, 42, and Edwin Cuervo Rangel, 38, at the Orange County Fair in Wallkill, New York, state police said in a statement. Daza Tavera fired an arrow at a foam target held by Cuervo Rangel, but the shot missed its mark and struck him instead. The audience was ushered out of the tent as paramedics rushed to the performer’s aid, News 12 reported. “Well, last night, unfortunately, when she shot the crossbow, it caught him in his neck,” Circus Murcia ringmaster Benjamin Jackson told News 12. “The good news is, she caught him right at the very corner of the neck. There was no blood, nothing.” Cuervo Rangel was flown to Westchester Medical Center and is now in stable condition, according to police. “Our performer is safe and in stable condition following surgery at the hospital and will make a full recovery,” Circus Murcia owner and operator Alexander Murcia said in a statement, according to the Hudson Valley Post.
Jessica Simpson’s Ex Backs Out of Golf Tournament After Arrest
Jessica Simpson’s ex-NFL-star boyfriend and current CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo has dropped out of an upcoming golf tournament after he was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence on Thursday night. Romo, 46, withdrew from the 56th M&P Group Texas State Open golf tournament, KETK first reported on Sunday. “Although we’re disappointed he won’t be joining us, we’re still looking forward to an exciting week of competitive golf,” the Cascades Country Club, which is hosting the tournament, said in an email, according to the outlet. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday night after he had participated in the Wisconsin State Amateur Golf Championship earlier in the day. Romo was stopped by police along the I-43 highway around 6 p.m. before failing multiple sobriety tests and being taken into custody. The CBS Sports NFL analyst had played poorly at the Wisconsin tournament, scoring 35-over par and tying for 74th place. His court date is scheduled for Sept. 21. Romo joined CBS as an NFL analyst in April 2017, one year after he retired from professional football. Romo has not spoken publicly about the arrest. CBS had no comment when approached by the Associated Press for comment. Romo dated Jessica Simpson from 2007 to 2009. Simpson spilled on the breakup in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, claiming Romo ended the romance after discovering text messages between the pop star and her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. She denies any infidelity.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
TikTok creator Rebecca Luna ended her life after a battle with early onset dementia. She was 49. The single mom from British Columbia, Canada, passed away on Saturday afternoon, choosing to die via medically assisted suicide. Luna shared her diagnosis with debilitating early onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2025, when she was just 48-years-old. She gained a following on the short-form video platform sharing information about the condition, her doctors appointments, treatment and options, including deciding to die on her own terms at a time of her choosing. Alzheimer’s disease is especially tough on the families and loved ones of those diagnosed, as their mind deteriorates and they no longer remember their own lives and relationships. Just days before her death, Luna told followers she had moved up her Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) date from early August to July 25, explaining that the decision was ultimately about taking control of her own life. On TikTok, a notice was posted announcing her passing. “Rebecca passed away July 25th at approximately 1:15 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. Thank you for your support and privacy,” it reads.
Two men climbed over the glass wall of Seattle’s iconic Space Needle, flipped over the edge, and parachuted down from the structure on Friday. The BASE jumpers, described as white and in their late 20s, face trespassing charges. According to police, they purchased tickets and entered the Space Needle around 8:50 p.m. Camera footage shows them entering a restroom on the top level of the needle and coming out with helmets on. The pair then climbed over the observation deck’s glass wall before parachuting off the 605-foot tower. “The two guys burst out and they sprinted up to the window. I’m talking like 10 seconds, sprint all the way up to the top, climb over, run and do a backflip off. I mean, it was, it was so crazy because everybody was scared at first when they ran out,” Jacob Jarreau, who was near the observation deck, told KING 5 News. Authorities are unsure where the men landed and have not been able to locate them.
Audiences can’t get enough of Christopher Nolan’s take on Homer’s epic, The Odyssey. After an opening weekend that exceeded all expectations, box office receipts for the film’s second weekend were impressively robust. The film pulled in $87 million in its second showing, which is remarkable for any movie, let alone an R-rated one. Ticket sales for the film declined just 30 percent from its $123.5 million debut weekend. According to Variety, most tentpoles that open above $100 million decline by 50 percent or more on subsequent weekends. Next weekend is expected to be a real test of the film’s durability as the next installment in Marvel’s Spiderman franchise, Brand New Day, premieres. The movie also stars two of The Odyssey’s biggest stars, married couple Tom Holland and Zendaya. The box office success of Nolan’s epic will no doubt frustrate Elon Musk and the online armchair critics who cannot stand award-winning A-list actors they don’t like playing fictional characters that include gods and monsters. Musk pledged this week to make his own AI slop version of Homer’s tale, but audiences seem to have decided they’re just fine with the one they already have.
Emma Roberts, 35, and actor Cody John, 36, are officially married after exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. Photographs obtained by Page Six show the couple saying “I do” in Sun Valley, Idaho, in a ceremony the outlet reported took place in 95-degree heat. Roberts wore a flowing white gown custom-designed by Monique Lhuillier, according to Vogue, while John opted for a brown suit. The Wild Child star’s aunt, Academy Award winner Julia Roberts, 58, was also among the guests at the ceremony. Roberts and John went public with their relationship in 2022 and announced their engagement in July 2024. The actress shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” a joke that appeared to reference a previous incident when Roberts’ mother accidentally shared a photo of her son, Rhodes, online without her permission. Before John, Roberts dated actor Garrett Hedlund, 41, with whom she shares co-parenting duties for their son. The actress also had a high-profile romance with her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters. Their turbulent relationship included a 2013 domestic violence arrest involving Roberts, though no charges were filed, and the couple later split in 2015.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
The founder of a North Carolina physical therapy center has gone missing while on a trip to the Caribbean. Police said Elizabeth “Liz” Waddell, 44, was last seen Wednesday at Grand Anse Beach in St. George’s, Grenada’s capital. Her husband, Cailen Waddell, shared a photo of her on Facebook, writing: “I expect nothing less than Liz’s safe return - so please send your love, light, thoughts, and prayers our way.” Cailen is a parks manager in Cary, North Carolina, and was not on the trip with his wife, but flew to the island on Friday to help with the search efforts. The couple shares a daughter, who they adopted as an adult in 2024. In December, Liz shared on Instagram that she stopped working mid-November due to health issues. “I’ve learned to give up control and live in the moment. I listen to my body as much as possible and give myself grace when I can’t do the things I want to do,” she wrote. It is unclear why Waddell made the trip to Grenada. Police have not provided further details about the case.
Democratic lieutenant governor of Hawaii Sylvia Luke was indicted on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery and falsifying campaign committee reports. The charges come after a monthslong investigation by the Hawaii attorney general’s office into allegations that Luke accepted campaign donations from lobbyist and businessman Tobi Solidum in exchange for helping secure a COVID-19 testing contract in 2022, when she chaired the state House Finance Committee. “From the outset of this investigation, I have repeated that we have a commitment to following the facts to where they lead, no matter how long it takes to get there,” Anne Lopez, the state’s attorney general, said. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green called on the lieutenant governor to step down. “The Attorney General announced significant developments in her department’s corruption investigation and has provided an update on their findings,” he said in a statement. “The Lieutenant Governor needs to consider formally resigning to address this matter and so that the state of Hawaiʻi can move forward.” Four others were also indicted in the bribery case, including former Democratic state Rep. Ryan Yamane. Luke has been on leave since April after she was named in the campaign finance investigation.