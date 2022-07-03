CHEAT SHEET
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are now collaborating on more than just music: according to TMZ, the couple will soon be collaborating on parenthood, too! The outlet obtained photos of the two, who have been dating on and off since 2016, in Beverly Hills on Saturday in which Aiko sports a tight gray dress and what looks like a baby bump. This child would be the couple’s first together, though Aiko already has a 13-year-old daughter. Pregnancy rumors began swirling last month after a fan took to Twitter to share that he had spotted a “very pregnant” Aiko in Whole Foods. TMZ has no word yet on how long Aiko has been pregnant nor the sex of the child.