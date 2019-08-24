CHEAT SHEET
AWKWARD
Joe Biden to New Hampshire Voters: Imagine if Obama Had Been Assassinated
Joe Biden raised eyebrows Friday night after asking New Hampshire voters to imagine the fallout in America if former President Barack Obama had been assassinated during his 2008 presidential campaign. Speaking at a town hall event in Hanover, the 2020 hopeful recalled how two of his “political heroes” were assassinated in 1968: Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. “Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee? What would have happened in America?” he said. The comment came on the 11th anniversary of Obama’s announcement that Biden would be his running mate. Earlier Friday, Biden also hit out at President Trump ahead of the G7 summit in France, accusing him of “making the American people less safe” by alienating allies and isolating the U.S. on the global stage.