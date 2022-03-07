Woman Accused of Fatally Mowing Boyfriend Down After Fight on Alabama Highway

Read it at AL.com
A woman was arrested for murder in Alabama after allegedly slamming her car into her boyfriend on Sunday. Investigators believe that after getting into an altercation with his girlfriend, Henry Hernandez, 48, gathered his belongings from the car and headed down the side of a coastal highway on foot. Johana Suarez, 37, allegedly sped off at first but then whipped the car around, hurtling westward down the east-bound lane. She then fatally struck Hernandez head-on who died at the scene, police said. The couple were passing through Mobile, Alabama, en route from Miami to California.