John Fetterman Says Dems Criticizing Biden Might as Well Be MAGA
STFU
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) took a shot at Democrats who are critical of President Joe Biden, accusing them of helping Donald Trump get re-elected, according to The Hill. The admittedly not progressive lawmaker just couldn’t make sense of why Democrats would say anything negative about the commander-in-chief ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. “I don’t know what’s in it for you to do that whether you’re just chasing clout or you want to make it in the news or anything like that,” Sen. Fetterman said. “But if you’re not willing to just support the president now and say these kinds of things, you might as well just get your MAGA hat, because you now are helping Trump with this.” Fetterman’s demands that Democrats silence any disapproval of Biden comes in the wake of outrage from the left over the senator’s continued cheerleading of Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza. Last week, returning Daily Show host Jon Stewart faced intense backlash over openly criticizing Biden, to which he responded, “I did 20 minutes in one fucking show! But I guess, as the famous saying goes: ‘Democracy dies in discussion.’”